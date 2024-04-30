Four mailboxes robbed by same suspect in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway after authorities allege the same suspect robbed four mailboxes over the weekend with a master key.

According to Lexington Police, three USPS mailboxes in front of the Post Office on Massachusetts Avenue were looted between 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, and the morning of Monday, April 29.

Officials also say this same suspect robbed a mailbox in the driveway of the Town Office Building at 1625 Massachusetts Avenue. Investigators believe the suspect somehow obtained a master key that granted him access to the mailboxes.

A description of the suspect was not immediately available.

Anyone who utilized the four affected mailboxes in the last three days is encouraged to reach out to the intended recipient of the mail to confirm they got it. If you mailed a check, you’re urged to contact your bank and make sure nothing is amiss.

“This same type of crime has occurred across Massachusetts and the United States,” police wrote in a press release. “Just because we don’t see this very often in Lexington doesn’t mean the community should let its guard down. If you see something, say something, and always report any suspicious activity to the Lexington Police Department.”

