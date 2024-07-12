A More Inclusive Future: Salute to Scouting Gala benefits youth programs, honors business leaders

BOSTON — On the 5th anniversary of Scouting America’s decision to welcome girls of all ages, the Boston chapter of the organization honored several business leaders for their commitment to inclusivity and helping younger generations.

Pamela Everhart, Senior Vice President of Regional Public Affairs & Community at Fidelity Investments, and Joe Campanelli, Chairman, President, and CEO at Needham Bank, were presented with the 44th iteration of the Ralph Lowell Distinguished Citizen Award in front of 300 guests at the Salute to Scouting Gala.

The event benefits all youth programs administered by the Spirit of Adventure Council throughout the region, including Boston, Lawrence, Chelsea, Everett, Lowell, and other local communities. The council supports more than 7,300 scouts across the Commonwealth.

“Tonight, the urgent need is a clarion call for our community, nation, and world to step up and do a better job in helping young people learn, grow and realize their full promise,” said Council CEO and Scout Executive John Judge. “We must step up to meet the critical needs of our youth.”

One of the first females to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout, 19-year-old Mira Plante, delivered the keynote address. Mira recently graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with a master’s degree in cybersecurity.

Scouting america gala Boy Scout Spirit of Adventure Council Board Chair Dave Clayman (left), Boy Scout Spirit of Adventure Council CEO John Judge, and the two honorees Pamela D. Everhart and Joseph P. Campanelli (right).

