Moped driver killed in hit-and-run crash in Fairhaven

FAIRHAVEN, Mass. — A moped driver was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Fairhaven on Saturday night.

Around 7:11, Fairhaven police responded to reports of a motor vehicle crash involving a Chevy Silverado truck and moped on Main Street in the area of Riverside Cemetery near the Route 195 overpass.

Upon arrival, officers found that the driver of the Chevy had left the scene and the moped driver was seriously injured.

The moped driver was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Preliminary investigation determined that the moped and Silverado both were traveling southbound at the time of the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to call the Fairhaven Police Department at 508-997-7421.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

