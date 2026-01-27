Moo-ve along: Mass. police officer guides cows on the loose on local street

PEABODY, Mass. — Peabody Police Detective Will DeRoo is used to patrolling local streets to fight crime and help the public.

But over the weekend, he took on a different role: Cow negotiator.

DeRoo came upon two cows walking in tandem along a city street. He sprang into action.

“Come on,” DeRoo is heard in a video trying to negotiate with the cows to move along, and away from a snow-covered yard.

Police shared the video on the department’s Facebook page on Tuesday afternoon.

“While working a patrol shift, you need steady command presence, clear and calm verbal commands, and the patience of someone compassionately negotiating with a herd of cows who strongly believe Saturday night should never end,” police wrote in their post.

DeRoo put those skills to work “as he calmly guided these guys like a seasoned farmer - convincing even cows to make good decisions on a busy Saturday night,” police said.

It was immediately unclear on Tuesday where the cows reside and how they became loose.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

