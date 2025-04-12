Monster Jam returns to Gillette Stadium: Everything you need to know

FOXBORO, Mass. — Monster Jam has returned to Gillette Stadium!

The high-flying, gravity-defying action races return for the 11th time on Saturday into the home of the New England Patriots and Revolution.

The family-favorite, adrenaline-charged event will feature world champion athletes pushing their iconic 12,000-pound monster trucks to the limit as they tear up the dirt in wide-open competitions of speed and skill and battle for the event championship.

The Pit Party will take place from 12:30-3:30 p.m. (Pit Party Early Access opens at 11:30 a.m.), with the main event beginning at 5:00 p.m., parking lots scheduled to open at 10:00 a.m. and gates opening at 3:00 p.m.

Everything you need to know:

ALLOW PLENTY OF TIME FOR TRAVEL TO GILLETTE STADIUM

Stadium officials strongly encourage fans to allow themselves plenty of time when traveling near the stadium on event days. Traffic restrictions will be in place on local roads before and after the event. Fans who use local roads will experience delays in arrival time due to road closures that are not captured by traffic and navigation apps. Fans must use I-95, I-495 or Route 140 to access Route 1 and Gillette Stadium on event days.

PARKING

Parking is included as part of the Gillette Stadium and Monster Jam experience. Stadium lots will open for parking at 10:00 a.m. Parking is available on both the stadium-side of Route 1 and on the opposite side of Route 1 for this event. Oversize vehicle parking is located in Lot 52, accessible from P10 North and P10 South from the north and south respectively, and is included in the price of the event ticket. ADA parking will be accessible from P1 when traveling from the north and P8 when traveling from the south.

PIT PARTY

The Monster Jam Pit Party takes place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, with early access beginning at 11:30 a.m. Fans can see the massive trucks up close, meet their favorite drivers and crews, get autographs, enjoy photo opportunities, and more. Pit Party Passes are sold separately from main event tickets and can be either purchased together with event tickets or after fans have already purchased their event tickets. Pit Party reentry is permitted until 3:00 p.m.

TICKETING

The Ticket Office is located in the Patriot Place Plaza, outside of the Ticketmaster Gate at the north end of the stadium. The Gillette Stadium Ticket Office is open on event days only and will open with parking lots at 10:00 a.m. Limited tickets are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com. Tickets are digital and accessible via mobile device. Fans can access and manage mobile tickets via the Gillette Stadium App which is available on the App Store (for iPhone users) and Google Play Store (for Android users). Gillette Stadium officials strongly encourage guests to add their mobile tickets to their Apple Wallet or Google Pay prior to arriving at the stadium gates to beat busy network connections and for ease of entry into the venue.

ENTRANCES

Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. Fans can enter through the Bank of America, CVS Health, and Ticketmaster Gates for this event. ADA entry is available through the Ticketmaster Gate on the east, as well as the Bank of America Gate and W2/W3 entrances on the west. Gillette Stadium also provides two dedicated ADA Elevators for guests needing additional accommodations and requiring elevator access: one on the east side of the stadium at the Ticketmaster Gate, and one on the west side of the stadium by the W2 entrance. Club and suite ticketholders should enter via the E1, E2, W2, W3, or W4 entrances.

CLEAR BAG POLICY IN EFFECT

Fans attending Monster Jam are reminded that bags larger than a small wristlet or handheld wallet will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium, per the venue’s clear bag policy, which is in effect at all ticketed events. If carrying a bag into the stadium is necessary, there are three options: a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag that does not exceed 11″ x 11″; a clear plastic vinyl or PVC bag that does not exceed 12″ x 12″ x 6″; or a small wristlet or handheld wallet not exceeding 6.5″ x 4.5″. Please note that bags larger than the permitted size, including purses, shoulder bags, and backpacks, will not be allowed inside Gillette Stadium and will not be held or stored by the venue. These items must be returned to a vehicle before entering the stadium.

PROHIBITED ITEMS

Per stadium management, prohibited items at Gillette Stadium include, but are not limited to: GoPro/video cameras, tripods/monopods, professional cameras and cameras with detachable lenses, selfie sticks, strollers, backpacks, lasers, umbrellas, outside food and beverage, balloons, beach balls, noisemakers and any items deemed dangerous and/or inappropriate by stadium management. Signs are permitted but they cannot be larger than 11″ x 17″. Lights and battery packs are not permitted on signage, clothing or any other objects. Stadium management reserves the right to prohibit signs or banners due to message content.

GILLETTE STADIUM IS A CASHLESS VENUE

Gillette Stadium is completely cashless. All fan points of sale accept electronic payment only including debit and credit cards, wallets or watches. The venue has deployed cash-to-card machines throughout the stadium for guests who bring cash, which is converted to a VISA card that can be used at any point of sale inside the stadium and anywhere VISA is accepted.

GUEST SERVICES

Gillette Stadium has guest service booths located on the 100- and 300-level concourses by Sections 109, 131 and 309 for Monster Jam.

GILLETTE STADIUM HOTLINE

For immediate assistance during an event, please contact the stadium hotline at (800) 280-9529. For anonymous assistance during an event for behavioral or conduct related matters, please send security operations a text message at (800) 280-9529 or text the issue and location to 50894 followed by all the relevant details.

WEATHER ADVISORY

Gillette Stadium is an open-air venue; therefore all events are rain or shine. Stadium management always works closely with the event team and local public safety officials to ensure the safety of all guests. If public safety officials determine that storms in the immediate area pose a safety hazard, guests will be provided instructions regarding sheltering options until the event is able to resume.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group