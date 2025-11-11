Mom of 16-year-old Wayland High junior targeted in alleged racist incident speaks out

WAYLAND, Mass. — A mother who says her 16-year-old son was targeted in a racist incident at Wayland High School spoke out in front of dozens of fellow community members.

Dozens attended a community conversation held less than two weeks after the alleged act of racism in the boy’s locker room.

Officials said they’re still actively investigating allegations that a black student’s athletic jersey was placed on a “children at play” street sign and then hung from a ceiling pipe with a belt around its neck.

The mom of the student, who does not want her name published, said the two students involved received a week’s suspension.

“It’s devastating and heart-wrenching to know that while my son is enduring pain from the incident, they will be returning to school in a week,” she told Boston 25 News.

Officials told attendees that addressing hate crimes is a top priority.

Community leaders said they can’t answer any questions about the investigation because it’s still active and involves minors.

“There’s no information that’s going to be released about juveniles. It just can’t be,” said Middlesex County District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The affluent town has found itself in the headlines before because of allegations of racism at its schools.

“I just want justice for my son. He deserves justice,” said the boy’s mother. “We need more. Something has to be done. Actions speak louder than words.”

Others who spoke at the meeting expressed frustration over the lack of available information in previous alleged acts of racism and hate.

“We always hear there’s going to be an investigation, and then we never hear anything else,” said one woman.

The community received a grant from the state to address hate crimes for the third year in a row and continues to conduct training on restorative justice.

