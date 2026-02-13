Modern Love: Dating Trends Redefining Valentine’s Day

Orlando, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — About 60 percent of people worldwide celebrate Valentine’s Day but for many, the holiday is no longer just about romantic love. From friendship-first celebrations to new dating rules and tech-driven matchmaking, the way people connect is evolving.

Valentine’s Day is a day of love. But it’s not just for couples. Who will you be spending your special day with?

These days, many younger adults are embracing their friendships more than their romantic relationships. Nearly one in three Gen Z adults say friendship is as important as romance.

And when it comes to dating, the classic dinner date is out. Now, it’s all about experience dating. That means taking your Valentine out for activities like axe throwing, pickleball, a cooking class, an escape room, or a botanical workshop. Another growing trend, the micro-date.

These are quick, casual meetups, sometimes just 15 to 30 minutes, designed to save time, lower expectations, and reduce burnout.

The language around dating is also changing. Some newer terms you might want to learn: throning.

Throning means you’re looking to date someone to raise your social status. How about shrekking?

Shrekking is dating someone you’re not attracted to in the hopes that they will treat you better. Zipcoding means you only date people within your specific area.

Friendship apps like Bumble BFF and Yubo are on the rise. And “Palentine’s,” “Galentine’s,” and “Broentines” are all popular platonic celebrations. But no matter how you celebrate Valentine’s Day or with whom… love still comes with a price tag. Last year, consumers were expected to spend a record 27-and-a-half billion dollars on Valentine’s Day, with the average shopper spending nearly 190 dollars, according to the National Retail Federation.

