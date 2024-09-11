Misunderstanding causes mail for local zip code to be delayed

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Amy Rubin is waiting for a wedding invitation. But she wasn’t holding her breath. Last night, the management office at her apartment building, Charles River Landing, sent residents a rather jarring notice.

“It said that all the mail in zip code 02494 has been lost,” she said. “How do they lose the mail for an entire zip code? People are expecting important things. I’m expecting tax bills, doctor’s bills and to find out that all the mail in my zip code has been lost? I’d like answers. How does that happen?”

It turns out, according to the United States Postal Service, it didn’t happen.

The USPS told Boston 25 News that a small volume of mail -- primarily mail in envelopes -- had been misrouted to a different postal station. Once the error was found, it was caught. The result, USPS said, will be a one-day delivery delay.

Trisha Brenner, also a resident of Charles River Landing, thought the e-mail from management was strange in the first place.

“I’ve never heard of that happening in my life,” she said. “I’ve never had any kind of experience with the postal service having a discrepancy that large.

