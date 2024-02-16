Missing your wedding dress? Southbridge Police may have it

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — Southbridge Police are on a mission to find the owner of a wedding dress that was found on a local street.

The wedding dress, boxed in a white box labeled “Bridal Keepsafe, To have & to hold” was found on Worcester Street on or around Feb. 4, police said in a Facebook post.

Police also posted a photograph of a truck that reportedly was in the area around the time the dress was found.

“If you drive this truck and you’re missing a wedding dress AND you want to save your pending marriage, please come pick up the dress at the Southbridge Police Department,” police said in their Facebook post. “What better gift for Valentine’s Day than bringing your bride her dress back!”

Police said that, “This may be a move or maybe a junk removal but we just want to make sure.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 508-764-5420.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

