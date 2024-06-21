$5,000 reward offered for information leading to safe return of missing Plymouth man

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Authorities are turning to the public for help and are now offering a hefty reward for any information leading to the safe return of a man who has been missing since Tuesday morning.

69-year-old Rodney Riviello was discharged from Beth Israel Plymouth Hospital around 11:15 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since. His family says he’s only lived in the Plymouth area for about 18 months and has a history of dementia.

Riviello lives in Manomet but has connections to Boxborough, Provincetown, Clyde, New York, and Brooklyn, New York, according to police.

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his safe return.

Plymouth Police are also looking for a silver Nissan Armada that picked up a passenger from BID Plymouth around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They say the incident “may or may not” be related to Riviello’s disappearance.

Police described Riviello as a white man, standing 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a collared striped shirt, blue shorts, and what is believed to be a New York Yankees baseball hat.

On Wednesday, dozens of volunteers handed out flyers and searched the area around the hospital looking for Riviello.

His family, desperate to find him, says they’re not giving up hope.

“We are going to get out there, going to keep looking,” said Michelle Norris, his daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call Plymouth Police.

