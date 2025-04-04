Discovery of an abandoned truck leads Duxbury police to find missing person

DUXBURY, Mass. — Following the discovery of an abandoned car, Duxbury police were able to locate a missing person.

On the evening of April 1, officers were alerted to an abandoned Chevrolet landscape truck that obstructed traffic on Powder Point Avenue.

Officers investigated the truck and found out from the registration that it had belonged to a company in Abington.

When contacted by the Duxbury Police Department, the owner of the company said that it belonged to an employee, who unexpectedly left a job site earlier that day. Later, family members had reported the man missing and expressed concern for his mental health.

A notice was put out regarding the individual, and officers investigated the area of Powder Point Avenue.

While authorities did so, residents of the area had described encounters with an individual who matched the description of the missing person. Others also reported that the individual had also entered a home and a nearby vehicle, leaving some of his personal items behind. However, no reports were made to the authorities.

Additional resources from K-9 units and thermal imaging drones were called around 10 P.M. to assist in the search. It wasn’t until 10:40 P.M. that Pembroke officers were dispatched to a restaurant for reports of an individual having a mental health crisis.

The individual was the man reported missing and was transported to the hospital for evaluation and treatment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

