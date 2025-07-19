Missing lizard still on the loose in Webster

WEBSTER, Mass. — Police in Webster are still searching for a giant lizard on the loose that they now say was illegally owned by a resident.

Goose, a five-foot-long water monitor, was first reported missing on Friday.

Webster Animal Control said Saturday that police used drones Friday night to check pools but did not find the semiaquatic reptile.

“Due to the amount of time that the lizard had been out for, and after speaking with professionals, we did call off the search last night,” Webster Animal Control updated Saturday.

Officials say the species are known to travel, climb trees, and seek out water. They are not known to attack humans, dogs, or cats.

Webster Animal Control says the pet is owned illegally and anyone who finds Goose should call officials immediately.

Oliva Williams, a neighbor of the owners of Goose, told Boston 25 News she saw the lizard bust through a second-floor window, made its way onto the roof, and jump towards the ground to make a break for it.

Webster officials are working with a reptile specialist.

Water monitors can grow up to 7 feet long and are venomous, but not lethal.

Other neighbors say that a similar incident occurred last year, when a different lizard escaped from the same home. Residents say it’s deja vu.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

