Missing 4-year-old Sutton girl with autism found dead in neighbor’s pool, police say

SUTTON, Mass. — The missing four-year-old girl from Sutton with autism was found dead in a neighbor’s pool after a frantic search on Thursday afternoon.

Around 3:50 p.m., Sutton Police received a 911 call reporting a 4-year-old girl who had gone missing from her home.

A short time later, the girl was found unresponsive in a neighbor’s pool.

Emergency personnel transported her to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester where she was pronounced deceased.

No additional details are available and an investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group