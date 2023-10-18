‘A miracle’: Boston lightning strike victim applauded by doctors, nurses on way out of hospital

BOSTON — A woman who was struck by a bolt of lightning while walking her dog in Boston last month got a standing ovation from doctors and nurses as she was discharged from Boston Medical Center on Wednesday.

Medical staff lined one of the hospital’s glass hallways to show support and love for 31-year-old Thalita Teixeira Padilla, who was wheeled past them and sent off to Spaulding Rehabilitation Facility.

Padilla, a traveling nurse who had a contract based in Boston, was walking her dog, Bruce, along the boardwalk at Savin Hill Beach when the unthinkable happened.

As she stopped to talk with a friend, a lightning bolt crashed down, striking the area where she was standing.

Padilla, who was thrown into the air and left with critical injuries, was rushed to the hospital, where she remained for about six weeks.

Bruce ran off amid the chaos that followed the strike but a stranger found him not long after and brought him back to the family.

During her hospital recovery, Padilla was reunited with Bruce.

On Monday, Padilla passed her swallow evaluation at BMC, marking the first time she could drink or eat since the freak accident and signaling she was ready to begin rehabilitation.

“She has been overjoyed with this outcome,” her husband told Boston 25. “She has been dearly missing these small pleasures in life.”

Padilla’s family spoke outside BMC following the sendoff, expressing immense gratitude for the doctors and nurses who worked to save their loved one’s life.

“We just want to thank the hospital and everyone who was involved...It was such a big explosion of love,” said Padilla’s brother Andre. “I just saw my sister Thalita go through a miracle situation...From day 1 to day 40, It’s a miracle.”

Despite the arduous rehabilitation process that awaits, Padilla has remained in high spirits, according to Andre..

“She’s been very positive. She’s a nurse, and I spoke to her yesterday about where her mind is and how she’s feeling,” Andre explained. “She’s already talking about using this time to go back for her master’s while she’s in recovery. So, that explains where her spirit is now...It’s uplifting for sure.”

Andre also described Padilla as an amazing, caring person who is cherished by all who know her. He also called her a “legend” for preserving through such trying times.

Padilla has since regained full recognition of the lightning strike, but isn’t quite ready to talk about the traumatic ordeal, according to Andre

