Plane makes emergency landing on busy Cape Cod beach after engine issue

EASTHAM, Mass. — A plane had to make an emergency landing on a busy Cape Cod beach Sunday.

The pilot of a single-engine Cessna 172 reported an engine failure before touching down on Coast Guard Beach in Eastham around 3:45 p.m., an FAA spokesperson told Boston 25.

Three people were onboard the plane at the time, the FAA says. When the plane landed, the beach was occupied by swimmers and beachgoers enjoying a pristine Sunday afternoon.

Boston 25 News is working to learn if anyone onboard was injured.

The FAA will investigate the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

