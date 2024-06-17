Police: Motorcyclist arrested for driving over 140mph in New Hampshire

BOW, NH — A motorcyclist was arrested after driving over 140 miles per hour in New Hampshire Sunday, state police say.

Around 8:30 a.m., a trooper in the air above I-93 in Bow noticed a motorcycle racing down the road between 124mph and 141mph as it passed other vehicles. A trooper on the ground then pulled over Aaron LaFlower, 21, of Belmont.

LaFlower was arrested and charged with reckless operation. He was processed and released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled to appear in Concord District Court on July 26.

The stop was part of a scheduled traffic enforcement operation,

Thirty vehicles were stopped, 28 of which were traveling over 90 miles per hour.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

