MILTON, Mass. — Police are warning all Milton residents to be vigilant after a string of motor vehicle thefts and break-ins in town.

In the past few weeks, police have seen “an influx” of thefts, including three vehicles stolen from residents, police said in a statement on Facebook.

“The group of suspects seem to semi-organized and utilize dark clothing, facemask, gloves, and carry backpacks/bags,” police said.

The incidents typically occur during the early morning hours, primarily between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. “but they can still occur at any time of day,” police said.

Milton Police warn residents of ‘semi-organized’ thieves wearing masks and dark clothing (Milton Police)

Investigators shared photographs and surveillance video showing a group of people wearing dark clothing and hooded sweatshirts.

Police also offered the following tips to avoid car theft:

1. Take your vehicle’s key with you. Do not leave the key in or around your vehicle.

2. Close and lock all windows and doors when the vehicle is left unattended or parked.

3. Park in well-lit areas if possible.

4. Never leave valuables in your vehicle, especially if they can be seen from outside the vehicle.

5. Consider investing in a GPS or location device for your vehicle.

6. Consider investing in a home surveillance security system.

Anyone who sees suspicious activity is urged to call 911 or the police department’s non-emergency line at 617-698-3800.

Milton is an upscale town in Norfolk County that is about a 20-minute drive south of Boston. The town’s population was 28,630 at the 2020 census.

