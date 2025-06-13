Millennial dads: Redefining fatherhood

(Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Mark your calendars! June 15th is the day we celebrate Dad! This Father’s Day, we’re looking at a generation of dads who are rewriting the playbook on fatherhood.

Turns out, today’s millennial fathers aren’t just changing diapers; they’re changing the game entirely. A recent study reveals they’re dedicating triple the time to childcare compared to dads back in the sixties.

The millennial fellas are in their fatherhood era, and they’re all in, and apparently, they’re really good at being dads!

So, what are they doing? First, millennial dads aren’t just present; they’re involved. From check-ups to soccer practice, they’re there.

You know the old story: The dad makes the money, the mom takes care of the kids, but today’s dads are tossing those tired gender roles in the recycling bin.

Only three percent of today’s fathers have never changed a diaper, that’s down 40 percent from 1982.

And there’s also a growing awareness of emotional well-being. A Verywell Mind survey showed that one in four dads say they never talk to their friends about mental health, and only 29 percent are somewhat comfortable even feeling emotional. But millennials are learning! A survey saw that 55 percent of millennials and Gen Z have been to therapy.

So, while moms are still often the incredible backbone of the family, today’s dads are stepping up, speaking up, and ensuring their true partners in raising the next generation.

To all the dads out there who are embracing the chaos and the cuddles, Happy Father’s Day!

And here’s another sign of the times: this generation of dads isn’t just talking the talk; they’re demanding a change. A striking 83 percent of millennials say strong parental leave benefits are a must-have when choosing an employer.

