Millbury officer injured, suspect killed in police shootout inside Spencer Family Dollar

SPENCER, MASS. — In Spencer, Massachusetts State Police are investigating a fatal officer involved shooting that took place Tuesday night inside a Family Dollar Store on West Main Street.

A Millbury Police officer, a member of the regional SWAT team CEMLEC, was shot three times and hospitalized.

Authorities have identified the suspect as 35-year-old Patrick Madison.

He was shot and killed during an exchange of gunfire with police inside the Family Dollar store.

The entire incident began a mile up the road at about 5 p.m. at a home on Main Street, when Spencer Police answered a 911 call for a shooting.

The victim was found inside the house, and police began looking for the suspect.

Police first encountered the suspect here at this McDonalds. Police say he shot at them and they fired back, then the suspect ran across the street into that Family Dollar Store.

Witness Savannah Cotter recorded this video of that first encounter between the suspect and police.

“He was kind of running and he kept trying to put his jacket over something. I’m assuming that’s the gun,” said Savannah Cotter.

“I couldn’t hear him, but I could hear the cops saying stop. Surrender. Get down, get down, they were yelling at him, warning him, telling him,” said Cotter.

“I would never expect something like this to ever happen,” said Jessica St. Cyr.

The CEMLEC and State Police SWAT teams quickly converged on the plaza, and ordered the evacuation of nearby businesses, including an Asian Bistro.

“A woman ran inside told us there was a shooting. Then police arrived and told everyone to get out,” said Jessica St. Cyr.

The DA’s office Tuesday night said when police entered the Family Dollar store, the suspect fired at police, that’s when the Millbury Police officer was hit.

Police fired back.

“I didn’t know there were people like this out here doing that but definitely a little nerve wracking,” said Tiffany Baillargeon.

The Milbury Police officer who was shot, is in stable condition. The initial victim in this case is also in the hospital.

Police have not released their names

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

