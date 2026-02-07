Millbury officer injured in Spencer shooting identified by officials

MILLBURY, Mass. — Officials have identified the Millbury police officer who was shot in Spencer on Tuesday night at a Family Dollar Store.

Millbury police say Sergeant Keith Gasco was the officer shot.

Officer Keith Gasco (Millbury Police Department)

According to a GoFundMe page set up for the Sergeant, Gasco has served 13 years on the Millbury Police Department apart of the CEMLEC SWAT team.

On Tuesday, February 3, Spencer police responded to a multi-family home on Main Street, where they found a person suffering from a gunshot wound.

Later, officers spotted a person matching the suspect’s description, identified as 35-year-old Patrick Madison. According to the DA’s office, when officers approached Madison, he fired a weapon at them, and then ran into a Family Dollar store.

Spencer shopping plaza shootout

An exchange of gunfire ensued, which resulted in the injuries of Officer Gasco. Police fired back, which then led to the death of Madison.

At this time, Gasco is reported to be in stable condition and recovering at the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

