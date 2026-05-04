Milford police launch ‘Operation School Zone’ amid speeding surge

MILFORD, Mass. — Milford police are using enforcement as a tool to discourage speeding in school zones.

School zones in Milford have an around the clock speed limit of 20 miles per hour and still, Police Chief Robert Tusino says people are speeding.

It’s been several weeks since Operation Safe School Zone started in Milford.

Officers have been stationed in various school zones to enforce the speed limit.

“I’ve seen an overwhelming amount of infractions,” Chief Tusino told Boston 25 news.

Chief Tusino says the numbers aren’t declining the way he would like.

Inviting a Boston 25 news crew out with officers, cameras were rolling when cars were pulled over one after the other for speeding near Milford High School.

“There are people who see us right and imagine if they didn’t, could you imagine the kind of activity we’d get here?” he asked.

Milford police say before the day was even over, there were 20 motor vehicle stops, 2 citations and 18 verbal warnings.

That is on top of the 121 violations observed, 69 citations, and 5 criminal charges as a result of Operation Safe School Zone so far.

The chief says there have also been arrests and people have been caught going more than 60 miles per hour in the 20 mile per hour school zone.

“You’re driving a 2500-pound missile, and at 60 miles per hour you’re never going to be able to stop,” he explained.

John Wild has lived across from Milford High for decades and has his clear concerns.

Afterall, he sees it every day.

“I’ve seen unbelievable speeding on this street,” he said.

He says not a day goes by without a close call.

“Yeah, in fact the other day there was a woman coming down and making a left hand turn and almost hit a woman in the crosswalk,” he added.

Milford police say pedestrians have been struck in school zones, including juveniles. Thankfully, the chief says most of those injuries have been minor, but he is trying to prevent the inevitable tragedy if speeding keeps up.

Remembering vigils, he’s attended for victims in the past, he said, “...you look back and say how could this have been avoided? This is how.”

He also wants every driver to remember just how heavy these consequences are.

“Imagine being the person who struck somebody.. to live with that, you know the old saying is in the world of a paramedic, you just saw two lives get ruined,” he said.

On top of the in-person operation, the department has also issued press releases on social media about safe school zones and continuing to see an alarming number of violations.

Chief Tusino saying in one of those posts, “Our goal with this operation is not to burden drivers with fines, but to educate the public and make Milford a safer place to travel. However, we will continue to issue citations and pursue charges when necessary to ensure the safety of our community.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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