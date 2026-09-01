Mike’s Pastry opens location at Logan Airport

BOSTON — Travelers flying in and out of Boston can now grab one of the city’s most famous sweet treats without leaving the airport.

Mike’s Pastry has opened a new location inside Boston Logan International Airport.

The bakery is located in Terminal C and is serving up some of Mike’s classic Italian pastries, including cheesecake slices, lobster tails and espresso.

And, of course, travelers can get their hands on Mike’s legendary cannoli — filled to order.

Story continues below Trending Shorts

The new airport location is part of the Massachusetts Port Authority’s effort to bring more local culture and Boston flavor into the airport terminals.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group