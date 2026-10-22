2 New Bedford police officers fired after investigation into Flock camera misuse

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell announced on Thursday that he has fired two police officers after investigations into their misuse of Flock Safety’s Automatic License Plate Reader System.

Mitchell fired Officer Emily Pacheco and Sgt. James Martinelli based on the recommendations of Police Chief Jason Thody.

Flock cameras are known for being able to detect license plates, identify the make and model of a vehicle, and give near real-time alerts.

Pacheco was accused of using the Flock camera system for personal reasons.

In an affidavit, the victim stated how she felt unsafe and that Pacheco would show up to where she was within minutes, sometimes on duty and in uniform.

She says the two had an on-and-off relationship that had since ended.

During a hearing to extend an existing restraining order against Pacheco, the victim told the judge that she was brought in for an interview with the New Bedford Police Department. In that interview, she said the police told her that her license plate search came up a number of times within the Flock system.

The investigation found Pacheco entered inaccurate information into Department systems, failed to follow Department procedures, and engaged in conduct inconsistent with the standards expected of Department personnel.

The investigation also found that Martinelli misused the ALPR system by conducting searches for personal reasons.

The terminations mark the completion of the first phase of a 2026 audit of the New Bedford Police Department’s use of Flock Safety ALPR technology, which was shut off on Aug. 11, 2026, after being ordered by Chief Thody.

“The conduct uncovered by the Police Department’s internal audit represents more than a failure of compliance with policies and regulations; it is a breach of public trust,” Mitchell said. “The men and women of the New Bedford Police Department strive to keep the public safe and are expected to uphold their oaths to perform their duties consistent with the law. The two officers in question failed that standard and are being held accountable.”

A separate audit covering the period from the NBPD’s adoption of Flock on Dec. 20, 2024, through Dec. 31, 2025, remains underway.

The department said results of the ongoing audit will be made public upon completion.

Mitchell, Thody, and members of the New Bedford City Council said they are in the process of developing a regulatory framework that would guide any future use of ALPR by the City.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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