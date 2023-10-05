Mike Gorman successor announced ahead of legendary Celtics broadcaster’s final season

BOSTON — We now know who will be replacing legendary Boston Celtics announcer Mike Gorman, who is readying for his final season as the team’s television play-by-play voice.

The 2023-2024 NBA season will be Gorman’s last after 43 years of calling Celtics games, NBC Sports Boston announced over the summer. The Dorchester native has been a mainstay on Celtics broadcasts since 1981. He spent the majority of his career in Boston calling games alongside the beloved Tommy Heinsohn. The partnership lasted for 39 years until Heinsohn’s death in November 2020.

On Wednesday, the sports network said that Drew Carter will take over the full-time play-by-play role for the 2024-25 season after Gorman retires. Carter will begin his broadcasting tenure in Boston as a play-by-play commentator for all Celtics preseason and regular season road games. Gorman will continue to call all Celtics regular season home games.

“Mike’s contributions over 43 Hall-of-Fame seasons will be unmatched and we are excited to give fans multiple opportunities to see some of the best moments from his storied career,” Kevin Miller, vice president of content for NBC Sports Boston, said in a statement. “We’re also thrilled to add Drew to the NBC Sports Boston family and our Celtics coverage. Drew is one of the industry’s rising play-by-play voices and has had the opportunity to call numerous sports across multiple platforms. He has a great understanding of the role he’s stepping into and we’re excited for Celtics fans to get to know him.”

Carter, a Syracuse University graduate, has been calling football, basketball, softball, and lacrosse for ESPN. He most recently served as the voice of the NFL’s “Toy Story Funday Football,” which was an alternate and completely animated broadcast of the Atlanta Falcons-Jacksonille Jaguars game in London.

Celtics President Rich Gotham said of Carter, “Drew is talented, energetic, and well-prepared for the opportunity. We very much look forward to seeing him connect with Celtics fans over the course of the season.”

The Celtics television network plans to honor Gorman in many ways during the upcoming season, and he will tip off his “Farewell Season” with the Celtics regular-season opener at Madison Square Garden as the Celtics take on the New York Knicks

