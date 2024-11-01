Middleton continues to battle brush fires

Middleton, Mass. — In Middleton firefighters hope small, controlled burns will finally stop the spread of stubborn brush fires that have already consumed nearly 200 acres of woods in less than a week.

Authorities said, on Friday, winds were too strong to conduct widespread controlled burns, so they are creating smaller burns in smaller areas, to try to contain the brush fires to the woods, not to neighborhoods.

“The whole thing is surreal, you don’t expect to see smoke. You don’t want to see smoke,” said homeowner Jimmy Ortins.

His house is right next to controlled burns in the woods off Currier Road.

For much of the day, smoke filled his neighborhood, but flames never got close to his house.

“If the wind was blowing towards us, and the fire was behind, I would be a lot more concerned about it, but the professionals have been out there,” Ortins said.

Fire officials are asking homeowners to get leaves off their lawns as soon as they can.

The dry leaves, which carpet so many lawns, are fuel for brush fires.

For Brent Walter, leaf removal is an annual chore, but this year, there’s an added urgency.

“I worked all week. I’m off today, so instead of doing anything fun and relaxing, I’m working on leaves try to get them away from the house,” Walter said. “All it takes is one spark, and everything goes.”

Over on Lakeview Ave, Jack Corcoran is doing yard work at his grandmother’s house.

“What is this a good thing to be doing?” I asked.

“So my grandmother’s house doesn’t catch on fire pretty much. So, it looks nice for her. It’s what she wants,” Corcoran said.

