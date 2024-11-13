‘Why would you say that?’: Melrose teacher’s post about veterans and Trump under investigation

MELROSE, Mass. — A polarizing Veterans Day social media post allegedly made by a Melrose High School teacher is being investigated by school officials.

The Instagram story shared a Veterans Day tribute from All Elite Wrestling to those who served our country.

It included the following inserted personal comment which is now under the microscope:

“Happy Veterans Day to any Vet who didn’t vote for Trump. Otherwise, I hope your Veterans Day is filled with tears and PTSD.”

“Why would you say that to anyone? I have people I disagree with, plenty of people I disagree with. I would never say anything like that,” said parent Erik Bush.

Bush’s daughter, who’s a freshman at Melrose High School, brought the post to his attention.

He said the biology teacher who did it is a class advisor for his daughter’s grade and in charge of student government.

“You can have your thoughts on anything. That’s your choice, but to have your feelings and really go after someone, that was targeted,” said Bush. “It’s very much over the line.”

Superintendent of Melrose Public Schools Adam Deleidi issued a brief statement about the controversy:

“At this time, we have no comment as this relates to a staff investigation.”

Boston 25 News is not identifying the teacher pending the outcome of a school district investigation.

We tried to speak with him at his home on the North Shore, but a downstairs neighbor said he did not want to talk.

The mayor’s office and the Veterans Affairs office in Melrose are not commenting.

The social media post was addressed at a Melrose Veterans Advisory board meeting on Tuesday night where the mental health topic of PTSD hits close to home for many members.

“The fact that you’re going to poke hate at them and want them to suffer because of who you voted for,” added Bush. “I imagine he’s sorry, and I hope he is. Any decent person really would be.”

