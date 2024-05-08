WATCH: Suspect accused of shooting at ATM near multiple Chelmsford schools sought by police

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — New video shows the moment a suspect was caught on camera firing several shots at an ATM located less than a mile from multiple schools.

According to Chelmsford Police, on May 3, officers responded to Sully’s Ice Cream Stand on Graniteville Road just after 7:15 a.m. for a report of shell casings in the parking lot and damage to an ATM. The ATM was reportedly struck several times by gunfire and investigators recovered eight spent bullet casings from the scene.

Surveillance video shows a lone male suspect who police say is at least six feet tall and approximately 250 pounds. He is seen wearing a dark green or grey hooded sweatshirt with a light-colored t-shirt underneath and dark pants with dark basketball shoes with white soles.

Around 1:40 a.m. earlier that morning, police say they received a report of loud bangs in the area but couldn’t confirm at the time that they were gunshots.

According to authorities, a light-colored Chevrolet Malibu sedan (or similar) with a model year from 2019 to 2023 was parked nearby and is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation should contact the Chelmsford Police Department Criminal Bureau at (978) 256-2521, ext. 5.

Sully’s Ice Cream Stand is less than a mile from four schools, including two middle schools and an elementary school.

