Authorities identify man who died after being shot multiple times in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting in Somerville on Monday night.

Officers responding to a report of a shooting on Dartmouth Street just before 10:30 p.m. found a victim, identified as 49-year-old Paul Nolan from Somerville, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Somerville Chief of Police Charles Femino.

Nolan was transported to Massachusetts General Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The facts and circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately available.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Somerville Police at 617-625-1600 ext. 7250.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group