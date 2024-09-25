Update: Police say missing Newton teen found safe

NEWTON, Mass. — 11:00 p.m. Update: Newton Police say the teen has been safely located.

Update: Kolongi Cobbs has been located safe. Thank you for the assistance. ‼️Missing Juvenile‼️ Kolongi Cobbs- 5’2”... Posted by Newton MA Police Department on Tuesday, September 24, 2024

Original article: Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a missing juvenile who was last seen on Tuesday night.

Police say that 17-year-old Kolongi Cobbs, who has special needs, left Newton North High School at 6:05 p.m. and hasn’t been heard from since. He is described as a 5′2″, 110lb teen wearing black sweat pants, a coral-colored zip-up with a multi-colored backpack.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call police at 617-796-2123.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group