‘Unspecified threat’ prompts large emergency response at Billerica High School, police say

BILLERICA, Mass. — Several law enforcement agencies responded to Billerica Memorial High School on Thursday afternoon.

Police say an “unspecified threat” was made towards the school, prompting an immediate lockdown.

The school remains in lockdown, although authorities say there’s no reason to believe the threat was credible.

The public is being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.

There will be an increased police presence at all Billerica schools until the end of the day out of an abundance of caution.

No further information was immediately available.

There is a lockdown @BMHSIndians Billerica’s memorial high. Police on scene. No immediate threats. Police are investigating. Please remain away from scene — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) June 5, 2025

