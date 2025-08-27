Two suspects, including a 17-year-old, arrested for home invasion in Watertown, police say

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Two suspects, including a teenager, were arrested Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a home.

Watertown Police say they arrested a 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old juvenile for a recent home invasion merely hours after it was reported.

According to investigators, witnesses reported the suspects to be wearing ski masks and forcing their way through the front door of a home.

The suspects were believed to be armed.

With the help of the Lynn Police Department, both suspects were taken into custody.

Watertown Police have not released the names of the suspects or the charges they will face.

