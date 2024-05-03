‘They’re not alone’: Mass. congressman strongly condemns encampments at his alma mater

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Massachusetts Congressman Jake Auchincloss called on Harvard University’s president to remove the Pro-Palestine encampment and “re-engineer” a more accepting environment on campus.

The Democratic U.S. Representative of Massachusetts’ 4th Congressional District spent the day in Cambridge speaking with Israeli and Jewish students at Harvard University.

“The oppressive and overbearing culture that is antizionist does not represent the median American, nor does it represent the core values of America,” said Auchincloss.

A student encampment calling on the school to divest from Israeli connections still stands on Harvard’s campus. Other encampments are still active at MIT and Tufts University.

“Encampments are not within Harvard’s time, place, and manner regulations,” said Auchincloss. “Not only do they need to get back to class, but Harvard University needs to start improving its grades too.”

According to the Anti-Defamation Leagues’ Antisemitism Report Card that was released in April – Harvard, MIT, and Tufts all received failing grades.

Auchincloss called on Harvard’s president Alan Garber to step in and remove the encampment immediately for the sake of Jewish and Israeli students.

He added, “They need to re-engineer and rearchitect a culture here at Harvard that embraces viewpoint diversity.”

Students in Boston traveling through Harvard Square expressed their concerns as well.

“What’s happening right now is absolute insanity,” said Sophiya Shakti, a former student at Harvard.

Grace Sanford, a student at Northeastern University, protested at their encampment that was broken down by police Saturday.

“It was uplifting to be with my other students, linking arms,” said Sanford.

Auchincloss told Boston 25 News he believes Harvard is violating its Title VI obligations to create a safe learning environment for all students.

He finished, “President Alan Garber needs to enforce the time, place, and manner regulations that are already on the books at Harvard, and shut down these encampments.”

Auchincloss says he plans to work with the university to create a plan to better the campus moving forward.

Boston 25 News reached out to Harvard University for comment but has yet to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group