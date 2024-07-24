Teen driver cited in Carlisle crash that ejected, seriously injured 6-year-old, DA says

CARLISLE, Mass. — A teen is being summonsed to court for allegedly causing a crash that ejected a 6-year-old child from his mother’s vehicle earlier this month.

A 17-year-old male has been cited with negligent operation and failure to stop at a stop sign, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

On July 15 around 7;30 p.m., officers responding to a motor vehicle crash at the intersection of North Road and Rutland Street found a 6-year-old boy ejected from a Nissan Rouge suffering from serious injuries, according to Carlisle Police.

The child was flown to a Boston hospital where he still remains. The child’s mother, the driver of the Rouge, was transported to an area hospital as a precaution.

Investigators say a 17-year-old boy who was driving a Nissan Altima at the time didn’t stop at a stop sign on North Street and crashed into the Nissan Rouge traveling on Rutland Street.

The teen driver was transported to an area hospital with injuries.

He will be summonsed to Juvenile District Court on August 7.

