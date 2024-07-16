6-year-old boy ejected from car during crash in Carlisle, flown to Boston hospital

CARLISLE, Mass. — A child was transported to a Boston hospital via helicopter after a serious crash on Monday night.

Officers responding to the intersection of North Road and Rutland Street around 7:30 p.m. for a two-car collision found that a 6-year-old boy was seriously injured after being ejected from his mother’s vehicle during the crash, according to Carlisle Police.

The child was transported via MedFlight to Children’s Hospital in Boston where authorities say his condition is critical.

A witness reportedly told police they saw one vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed through the intersection, then heard the crash moments later. The public is being asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the collision remains ongoing and it’s unclear if any charges will be filed. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department at 978-369-1155

“At this time, we ask the public to keep all injured in their thoughts and prayers, including that little boy who is currently in critical condition,” a police spokesperson said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

