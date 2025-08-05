Somerville restaurant rolls back closing hours after more than 60 complaint calls

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Guachao Brazilian Cuisine is adjusting restaurant hours after Somerville PD says they have received 62 complaint calls, most of which they say are noise complaints.

In a meeting back on July 15, Lieutenant De Oliviera says of those 62 calls at Guachao Brazilian Cuisine, 48 were late at night. A shooting outside the establishment was also reported back on April 27, which is currently still under investigation.

Commissioners decided that the restaurant will no longer operate until 2 a.m. in another meeting last month — pushing closing time to 1 a.m. Commissioners voiced that if any other incidents are reported through October the restaurant’s entertainment license could be revoked, an 11 p.m. closing time could also be enforced if 911 calls are not reduced.

Michael Herrera, the owner’s son, made comments during the hearing on what they are doing to address concerns. “I can’t control how many people come, but I certainly do try to keep everything under control. I got security outside and everything,” said Herrera. “I’ve installed sound absorbing foam in the establishment so that’s helped a lot and this week I’ve have the doors and windows insulated.”

The owner of the restaurant tells Boston 25 News he feels as though these calls are targeted. He says he will continue to do everything he can to keep customers happy and safe.

