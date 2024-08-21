Several BB gun incidents near Tufts University campus prompts warning from police

MEDFORD, Mass. — Just as students are getting ready to move into Tufts University, there’s already a warning about crime.

Police say they’re following several reports of BB guns being used in the area and are urging area residents to stay vigilant, especially students and staff.

Tufts University sent out a warning to the college community about someone firing off a BB gun from a car recently. Those pellets allegedly struck several people.

Police say it happened in the areas of Medford, Somerville, and Brookline.

They believe the suspect approached people walking by and fired a BB gun from a dark-colored SUV, possibly an older model Jeep.

Tufts police want to remind the community to be aware of their surroundings and to try to walk in well-lit areas.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

