Police seeking driver accused of hitting dog, leaving the scene in Watertown

WATERTOWN, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a driver accused of hitting a dog and leaving the scene in Watertown.

Police say they responded to the area of Warren Street by King Street for a hit-and-run crash involving a dog on Thursday around 5:30 p.m.

The vehicle was traveling east and is described as a 4-door black sedan with headlights that span the entire front of the car, chrome side mirrors, and chrome outlining the top portion of the side windows and rear windshield.

Watertown dog hit-and-run suspect vehicle (Watertown Police Department)

The condition of the dog is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Mark Lewis at 617-972-6538 or mlewis@police.watertown-ma.gov.

