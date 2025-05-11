‘The biggest moment of my life’: Red Sox legend given honorary degree from Fisher College

BOSTON — Red Sox legend Pedro Martínez and his wife, Carolina, were given honorary doctoral degrees by Fisher College.

He told me that above the Cy Young Award, above the Hall of Fame, this is the most important thing he’s ever done.

Pedro and his wife run the Pedro Martínez Foundation that focuses on funding education both in the Dominican Republic and in the United States.

“Today is probably the biggest moment of my life because if you know what we do in the community, it’s education,” The Red Sox legend said.

But as a kid, he came to the us to play baseball. He’s never worn a cap and gown.

“Today is the first time, ever, that I get to put this robe on and be recognized as a student and a teacher.”

He wanted to leave the graduates with a message of perseverance

“I can talk to them about what it’s like to stumble and never give up. They’re gonna need courage, they’re gonna need to be strong. The stumbles, yes, they come with the package, but how strong are you to stand up and keep going, that’s what they need to look at the value of loving what you do.”

He talked about loving the city of boston and the incredible people of Boston.

Of course, we had to ask him about his thoughts on the sox this season.

“I think this team is capable of doing anything. Just have to continue to try to make everything better all around.”

Fisher College will also establish a $5000 scholarship to the Pedro Martínez Foundation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group