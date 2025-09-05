NATICK, Mass. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a driver who they say damaged town property on Sunday night.

Natick Police say around 9:40 p.m., a white pickup truck traveling southbound on Speen Street crossed West Central Street and left the roadway, hitting and damaging a guardrail and the crosswalk signal at the intersection.

There were no reports of any injuries.

Police searching for driver accused of damaging crosswalk signal, guardrail, at Natick intersection (Natick Police Department)

The truck then entered the Roche Bros. parking lot before continuing south on Speen Street toward Sherborn.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Natick Police.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group