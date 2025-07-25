New arrival: Baby Colobus monkey born at Stone Zoo

STONEHAM, Mass. — The Stone Zoo is welcoming a new member to their primate family.

Officials announced the birth of an eastern black-and-white colobus monkey overnight on July 21. Both mother and baby are doing well.

“The animal care team has kept a close eye on the baby and are seeing all good signs of its healthy development as it bonds with mom and begins to nurse,” said William Robles, Curator at Stone Zoo.

Baby colobus monkeys stay close to their mothers for the first year, nursing and hanging tight while its mother climbs throughout the trees.

Colobus monkeys operate in family groups, in which mothers, fathers and siblings share parenting responsibilities.

The newborn joins a tight-knit family group with 17-year-old mother Teka, 19-year-old father Isoke, 10-year-old sister Kenya, 9-year-old sister Fuhara, and older brother George, who is 1.

“The baby’s siblings have been curious about the new arrival, watching Teka as she keeps the baby close and holding the baby so mom can eat,” noted Robles. “We are excited to watch the siblings continue to develop strong bonds and play together as the baby grows.”

Newborn colobus are nearly completely white, eventually developing the distinctive black and white coloration around their first birthday.

The species is native to equatorial Africa.

Stone Zoo guests can watch the baby grow and observe the family’s tender interactions during normal visiting hours.

