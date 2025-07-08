Missing 8-year-old with autism in Woburn found safe, police say

WOBURN, Mass. — Woburn Police say the missing 8-year-old has been found safe.
Previous article: Police are searching for a juvenile with autism who went missing on Monday night.
The 8-year-old was last seen in the area of Middle Street, according to Woburn Police.
He is wearing green pajama-type pants.
Anyone with information about Brandon’s whereabouts is asked to call 781-933-1212 ext. 0.
UPDATE: Brandon has been found safe. We are currently searching for a missing 8 year old Autistic juvenile. He was...Posted by Woburn, MA Police Department on Monday, July 7, 2025
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
