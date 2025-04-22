Man wanted for home invasion in Medford considered armed and dangerous, police say

MEDFORD, Mass. — Authorities are searching for a man accused of a breaking into a home back in February.

Medford Police say 28-year-old Kenneth Madden, who has ties to Reading and Revere, is wanted on an outstanding warrant for his arrest regarding a home invasion in the city on February 15, 2025.

According to police, he is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows of Madden’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective Michael Pellegrino at 781-391-6767.

An investigation remains ongoing and no further details were immediately available.

