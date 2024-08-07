Man stole $13K in chips from Encore Casino after causing distraction, state police say

EVERETT, Mass. — A man accused of stealing thousands of dollars worth of chips from a table at Encore Casino on Tuesday was arrested in a nearby parking lot, authorities said.

Gary Hunt, 35, is charged with larceny over $1,200 and larceny from a building, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Encore Boston Harbor’s Security Control Center alerted state police around 6 p.m. that a patron, later identified as Hunt, stole a large quantity of chips from a table game and took off.

Witnesses say Hunt was sitting at the table, without playing the game, and got up several times to use a cell phone. After returning to the table, he allegedly told other patrons that someone won a large sum of money.

While the other patrons and table staff were distracted, police say Hunt reached over the table, stole 13 orange chips valued at $1,000 apiece from the dealer’s tray, and ran out the emergency exit.

After a description of Hunt was broadcast to nearby officers, he was found in a parking lot near the casino.

During his arrest, Hunt was found to have had several $1,000 orange chips. Three additional orange chips were located using security video and authorities say he discarded two chips from his sneaker after leaving the casino.

A brief search of the area did not locate any additional items.

Hunt was transported to the State Police Medford Barracks for booking.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

