Man arrested for stealing more than $18,000 worth of property from Weston country club, police say

WESTON, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man accused of breaking into the Pinebrook Country Club nearly a month ago.

54-year-old Brian J. Howell was charged with breaking and entering in the nighttime, larceny over $1,200, and wanton destruction of property.

According to Weston Police, a burglary alarm was activated at the Pinebrook Country Club on May 14 just before 1:30 a.m.

Arriving officers discovered the door to the pro shop was damaged with a number of items in disarray inside.

After reviewing surveillance cameras, police determined that a burglary occurred and the suspect made off with more than $18,000 worth of items.

Detectives began an investigation and eventually identified Howell as a suspect.

On Thursday morning, he was taken into custody in Revere following a brief foot pursuit, according to police.

He was returned to Weston for booking and arraigned in Waltham District Court.

He is currently being held at the Middlesex County House of Corrections.

No further information was immediately available.

