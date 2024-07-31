Lowell man arrested twice in a little over 3 days for OUI, police say

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Authorities arrested a man twice within 77 hours for the same crime.

40-year-old Cesar De Sousa Coutinho of Lowell is facing several charges, including two counts of operating under the influence, marked lanes violation, possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating after a license suspension.

Chelmsford Police say the first arrest came on Wednesday, July 24, when an officer monitoring traffic on Littleton Road around 9:15 p.m. saw a 2014 black GMC Terria driving with no headlights or taillights on, only hazards.

The officer activated his sirens and pulled the car over.

The driver, identified as Coutinho, allegedly smelled of alcohol and had glassy eyes. Police say there was also a small bottle of alcohol resting on the passenger’s seat.

He was taken to the Chelmsford Police Station where he was booked on OUI charges. Coutinho was arraigned in Lowell District Court the following day and was released on personal recognizance. His license was also suspended, according to authorities.

On Sunday, July 28, around 2 a.m., another Chelmsford officer reportedly saw Coutinho driving the same black GMC Terria in the area of Chelmsford Street and Central Square.

Coutinho allegedly remained stopped at a blinking red light for more than 15 seconds before abruptly hitting a curb.

Police pulled over the vehicle and allegedly found Coutinho showing signs of intoxication. The responding officer also discovered Coutinho’s recent license suspension.

He was arrested yet again for operating under the influence of liquor and operating after license suspension.

Coutinho was arraigned Monday and released on personal recognizance. The judge ordered him not to drive, drink alcohol, and submit to an alcohol screening four times a day.

Coutinho will return to court on September 12.

