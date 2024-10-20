Framingham mayor dedicates day to boy who passed away from rare pediatric cancer

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — October 20 in the city of Framingham will be remembered as a day for kindness.

Mayor Charlie Sisitsky proclaimed Sunday as Devin Suau Day. Devin passed away in 2017 just days before his 7th birthday from a rare form of pediatric cancer known as diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG).

Following Devin’s diagnosis, the family started the hashtag #WhyNotDevin with the hopes of raising awareness about the disease. The hashtag took off and he received well wishes from celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Mark Wahlberg, and Will Ferrell. Devin was even blessed by Pope Francis in Rome.

Despite his passing, his unbreakable spirit continues to inspire the city.

“This year is especially hard, you’ve been gone longer than you were here. Which I can’t grasp,” Devin’s mom, Christine, wrote. “My heart is so heavy today but we are surrounded by so much love and support and for that I’m eternally grateful.”

The Memorial Building will shine green tonight in his honor. Green was Devin’s favorite color.

November 3 is the annual 5k road race to support his foundation.

“There still is no cure for DIPG,” a city spokesperson wrote. “Let’s make a difference together.”

