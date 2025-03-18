Fire in Stoneham commercial building prompts large emergency response

STONEHAM, Mass. — Crews from multiple towns battled a blaze in a commercial building late Monday night.

Officials say the fire started around 9:42 p.m. at 100 Maple Street in a one-story structure that was under renovation. Fire alarms were activated in the building and as firefighters brought in a hose line to attack the flames, authorities say the building’s sprinklers activated.

The fire was quickly knocked down and contained to a small portion of the building. There were no reports of any injuries.

Crews say it took some time to shut down the sprinkler system, which caused water damage to the building.

“Our crews were quickly on the scene, thanks to the alarm system working properly, and were able to contain the fire,” Chief Matthew Grafton said. “I’d like to thank our firefighters for their professional work.”

Firefighters from both Stoneham and Winchester responded to the scene while crews from Wakefield and Reading covered Stoneham’s fire station.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

