Explosion at a Hudson auto repair shop sends one person the hospital

HUDSON, Mass. — One person was hospitalized with injuries after an explosion at an auto repair shop on Monday morning.

Crews responding to the area of 106 Forest Avenue just after 11:30 a.m. for a report of an explosion at a commercial business found flames and heavy smoke pouring from the building, according to Hudson fire officials.

A full department recall was ordered, which activates all off-duty members.

One person was transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Hudson Fire Department, the State Police Fire & Explosion Investigation Unit assigned to the State Fire Marshal’s Office, and the District 14 Fire Investigation Team.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

