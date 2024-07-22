Deadly motorcycle crash in Holliston under investigation

HOLLISTON, Mass. — Authorities have identified a man killed in a motorcycle crash on Sunday night.

Holliston Police say they responded to the intersection of Prentice Street and Mill Street around 7:48 p.m. for a serious motor vehicle crash and found an injured motorcyclist lying in the roadway.

The motorcyclist, identified as 62-year-old Andrew Palumbo from Ashland, was transported via medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Palumbo later succumbed to his injuries.

The 72-year-old Holliston man involved in the crash was uninjured and is cooperating with investigators, according to police. It is unclear if he will face any charges.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

