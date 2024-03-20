DA: Marlborough man found guilty of mayhem for attacking victim with machete over soccer argument

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. — A Marlborough man was sentenced to prison after a four-day trial for nearly severing a victim’s arm following an argument over a soccer game, according to authorities.

41-year-old Abel Hernandez was found guilty of one count of threatening to commit a crime and one count of mayhem.

On July 9, 2023, Hernandez was hosting a party at his Broad Street residence in Marlborough to watch a soccer game, according to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office. At some point during the match, an argument broke out, with Hernandez reportedly telling a victim, “I’m going to kill you.” Hernandez then swung a machete at the victim, striking the victim’s forearm, nearly severing it, according to officials.

After the attack, Hernandez fled the scene but was apprehended in town later that night.

Investigators say Hernandez repeatedly claimed he wasn’t present at the fight and was drinking at a nearby restaurant. He then claimed to have gone to a woman’s house. Those claims were proved false when the restaurant Hernandez said he was at wasn’t open on Sundays, the day of the attack.

Middlesex Superior Court Judge Catherine Ham sentenced Hernandez to four to five years in state prison for the mayhem charge, and 3 years of probation, during which he must stay away and not contact the victim and witnesses and not possess any dangerous weapons for the threats charge.

